Minister bats for a Kalaignar Centenary Library in Tiruchi

December 27, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi gives an award to a student during the valedictory ceremony of the 56th National Library Week held at the District Central Library in Tiruchi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY M

A request to launch a library in Tiruchi on the lines of the Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai would be taken up with the Chief Minister, said Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi here on Wednesday.

In his address at the valedictory programme of the National Library Week (November 14-20) at the District Central Library, Mr. Poyyamozhi praised Tiruchi’s thriving reading culture, and attributed much of its success to women’s participation.

“The library is a meeting place for readers and authors through books. Public libraries are an important source of information and activities for visitors of all ages. I have been earnestly requesting for a modern facility like the Kalaignar Centenary Library in Tiruchi, given its long heritage of reading rooms,” said the Minister.

The efforts of the District Central Library’s Readers’ Forum to cultivate reading habit through regular interactive programmes were praised.

The programme also saw the launch of the Tamil book Yen Uyire written by A. Thirumurugan, Superintendent, Central Prison, Tiruchi.

Cash prizes and certificates were given away to winners of competitions organised as part of the National Library Week.

District Library Officer A. P. Sivakumar spoke.

