Minister backs demand

19 August 2020

Tourism Minister Vellamandi N. Natarajan on Wednesday said he would take up with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister the aspirations of the people of Tiruchi to make it the second capital of the State.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Natarajan said it was a dream of former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran to make Tiruchi the second capital. However, his plan could not become a reality mainly due to his ill health.

Being centrally located in the State, Tiruchi was easily accessible by road and rail to people living in different corners of the State. It had an international airport too. Moreover, there would not be drinking water crisis as the city was located on the banks of the Cauvery. If there was any proposal to establish a second capital for the State, Tiruchi should be the choice. The party men would take up the demand with Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.

