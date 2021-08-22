Minister assures support to CII in trebling export turnover by 2030

V. Senthilbalaji, Minister for Electricity, speaking at an interactive session with Confederation of Indian Industry in Karur on Sunday.

KARUR

22 August 2021 19:30 IST

The new business target foreseen by CII in textile sector is reachable, says Senthilbalaji

The State government will extend all possible support to the textile sector to increase the turnover of export from ₹8,000 crore to ₹25,000 crore by 2030 from Karur as projected by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), said Minister for Electricity V. Senthilbalaji here on Sunday.

Speaking at an interactive session organised by CII-Karur Chapter, he said the district earned huge foreign exchange for the country. It had the potential to even up with Tiruppur in terms of overall business and foreign exchange earnings, thanks to the zeal and committed entrepreneurs and workforce. The new business target foreseen by CII was reachable and he would apprise Chief Minister M.K. Stalin about the CII projection and the requisite infrastructure requirement to achieve the target.

Mr. Senthilbalaji said steps would be taken to set up a SIPCOT complex in Karur. The process of approving plan for both residential and industrial buildings would be expedited. Steps had been taken to approve the building plan within a month.

Stating that an airport in Karur was the need of the hour to facilitate entrepreneurs and business travelers to visit their destinations easily and quickly, he hoped that the Chief Minister would take steps to set up the facility in the district.

The State had an installed capacity of 17,980 MW power production. Many new power projects were on the pipeline to increase power generation and distribution. Steps had been taken to provide power supply to consumers on the day of submission of application in areas where there the need to erect new electric poles was absent. Four sub-stations would be installed in Karur to improve the efficiency of power supply and distribution, he added.

Collector T. Prabhu Shankar said he would closely follow the demands of the entrepreneurs and exporters so as to ensure speedy and effective steps. Karur had an excellent eco-system for industrial growth. The State government would stand with them to accelerate the overall growth of all stakeholders.