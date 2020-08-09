Minister appeals to COVID-19 cured persons to donate plasma

‘Plasma bank has been established at a cost of ₹2 crore in Chennai’

Persons who had recovered from COVID-19 should come forward to donate plasma, Health Minister C.Vijayabaskar said on Saturday.

Plasma from people who recovered from COVID-19 would have antibodies against the virus. Infusing the antibodies to critically ill COVID-19 positive patients is expected to improve their chances of survival.

“Persons who have been cured of the novel corona infection can donate plasma 14 days after their recovery,” Mr.Vijayabaskar said speaking to reporters after inaugurating a micro compost yards of the Pudukottai Municipality at Santhaipettai and Narimedu in the town.

He pointed out that a plasma bank had been established in Chennai at a cost of ₹2 crore. Steps were being taken to open plasma banks in other districts too, he said.

Mr.Vijayabaskar also disclosed that a 300-bed exclusive block for treating COVID 19 patients would soon become functional at the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital.

The three-storey block is coming up at a cost of ₹ 25 crore. The block would soon be declared open by Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami, he added.

Mr.Vijayabaskar also disclosed that 31.71 lakh face masks would be distributed to the 4.58 lakh smart card holders in Pudukottai districts through ration shops. Two masks were being being to each member of a family listed in the smart cards, he said distributing the face masks to the ration card holders at the Adapanvayal Pudukottai Town Coperative Cooperative Stores ration shop. Later, Mr.Vijayabaskar inaugurated a seed processing centre of the Pudukottai Organic Farmers Producers Organisation (FPO) at Vadamalapur.

He disclosed that eight FPOs have been formed in the district through the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business.

Three FPOs have been sanctioned ₹60 lakhs each for establishing seed processing units with godowns, he said.

Collector P.Uma Maheswari and senior officials accompanied the Minister.