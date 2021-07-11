Minister announces month-long job mela

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru plans to conduct a month-long online job mela for the educated youth of Tiruchi.

He said the job mela was aimed at providing employment opportunities to those who lost their jobs due to the lockdown and those seeking employment. Since it was difficult to organise job mela due to lockdown restrictions, the it will be conducted online. It would begin on July 15 and continue up to August 14. At least 100 companies had come forward to participate in the camp to hire people.

Mr. Nehru said interested candidates could send their data to www.aramhr.com or 8566992244. It was expected that thr camp would offer employment opportunities to at least 2,000 people from Tiruchi. The camp would be repeated once in four months. Hence, the candidates, who could not win over the confidence of recruiters, could again apply in the next camp. In the next phase, he would take steps to create avenues for the youth to apply for the Central and State governments jobs too.

The Minister said industrial units and business houses of Tiruchi could make use of the opportunity to join in the job mela to recruit people.