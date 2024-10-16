ADVERTISEMENT

Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi reviews monsoon preparedness in Nagapattinam

Published - October 16, 2024 05:51 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, along with officials, inspected desilting work at Boothangudi Panchayat in Thirumarugal on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inspected the precautionary measures put in place in Nagapattinam district in view of the onset of North-east monsoon

ADVERTISEMENT

He inspected the measures at Nagapattinam, Kilvelur and Thirukkuvalai taluks to prevent possible flooding during heavy rains.

Mr. Poyyamozhi visited North Palpannaichery in Nagapattinam taluk to assess damages caused by a fallen tree and provided relief to the affected household. He reviewed drainage clearance works in Boothangudi and Kottarakkudi villages and inspected paddy fields using direct seeding methods in Okkur village. In Kilvelur taluk, he monitored the removal of water hyacinth in the Kaduvai river at Devoor village.

Concluding his visit, Mr. Poyyamozhi assessed the medical services and facilities at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Nagapattinam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He was accompanied by District Monitoring Officer and Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation Managing Director A. Annadurai, District Collector P. Akash, Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation Chairman N. Gowthaman, Nagapattinam MLA J. Mohamed Shanavas, and Kilvelur MLA V.P. Nagai Maali.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US