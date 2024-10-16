GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi reviews monsoon preparedness in Nagapattinam

Published - October 16, 2024 05:51 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau
Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, along with officials, inspected desilting work at Boothangudi Panchayat in Thirumarugal on Wednesday.

Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, along with officials, inspected desilting work at Boothangudi Panchayat in Thirumarugal on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inspected the precautionary measures put in place in Nagapattinam district in view of the onset of North-east monsoon

He inspected the measures at Nagapattinam, Kilvelur and Thirukkuvalai taluks to prevent possible flooding during heavy rains.

Mr. Poyyamozhi visited North Palpannaichery in Nagapattinam taluk to assess damages caused by a fallen tree and provided relief to the affected household. He reviewed drainage clearance works in Boothangudi and Kottarakkudi villages and inspected paddy fields using direct seeding methods in Okkur village. In Kilvelur taluk, he monitored the removal of water hyacinth in the Kaduvai river at Devoor village.

Concluding his visit, Mr. Poyyamozhi assessed the medical services and facilities at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Nagapattinam.

He was accompanied by District Monitoring Officer and Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation Managing Director A. Annadurai, District Collector P. Akash, Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation Chairman N. Gowthaman, Nagapattinam MLA J. Mohamed Shanavas, and Kilvelur MLA V.P. Nagai Maali.

Published - October 16, 2024 05:51 pm IST

