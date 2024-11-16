Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi launches ‘Nipuni’ career readiness programme for college girls

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi launched “Nipuni”, a career readiness programme, at Srimad Andavan Arts and Science College on Saturday. Part of the 12th edition of “Udyog Utsav”, the programme aims at equipping college girls with skills to create a self-reliant workforce for corporate India.

Mr. Poyyamozhi commended the efforts to bridge gender gaps in education and workforce readiness and referred to the contribution of Savitribai Phule and Periyar. He highlighted the Pudhumai Pen scheme’s success in increasing Tamil Nadu’s higher education enrolment ratio by 27%.

Over 400 students participated in the event. Saundarya Rajesh, Managing Trustee of Avtar Human Capital Trust (AHCT), who is the brain behind the initiative, said Nipuni would empower young women with critical workforce readiness skills.

