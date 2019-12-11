Tiruchirapalli

Minister aids injured aged couple

Health Minister C. Vijaya Baskar came to the rescue of an aged couple, who had met with an accident, in the district on Wednesday night.

The aged couple, Muthaiah and Angammal, were proceeding on a two-wheeler when they rammed into a stationary lorry near Veerapatti close to Annavasal and suffered multiple injuries.

The lorry, which did not have rear lights, had developed a snag and was parked on the road. The Minister, who was on his way to Pudukottai from Viralimalai after attending a party poll meet, saw the duo lying on the road.

The Minister told The Hindu that he immediately stopped his car, put them in his vehicle and sent them to Annavasal Government Hospital for treatment. He also oversaw first aid given to them and advised that the couple be sent for higher treatment to Pudukottai Medical College Hospital. He then contacted their son and informed him about the accident.

