Mini-textile park scheme boosts entrepreneurs in delta region

The aggressive promotion of the mini-textile park scheme by the Tamil Nadu government may pave way for the introduction of a viable industrial alternative to the traditional paddy cultivation in the delta region and Tiruvarur district, in particular.

The recent call from the district administration to entrepreneurs in Tiruvarur district to utilise the financial support extended through the scheme for setting up textile industry-related activities in the heartland of agriculture has been viewed as a promising gesture from the State government to assist them in their endeavour.

Already, a group of industrialists have ventured into apparel manufacturing and have managed to sustain the activity for the past two to three decades in spite of the perennial problem of finding the manpower to run the units, according to Ravichandran of Tiruvarur District Small and Tiny Industries Association.

In spite of the labour problems, the tiny apparel units have decided to diversify their activity by venturing into manufacturing of cotton threads by setting up small capacity spinning mills in view of a large number of farmers opting for cotton cultivation during summer in the region in the recent years.

Bright prospects of sourcing raw material and utilising the manufactured product locally have formed the basis for the spinning mill proposal mooted and forwarded to authorities for sanctioning, he added.

Hence, the State government’s move to extend financial assistance of ₹2.5 crore, or 50% of the project cost, as subsidy for setting up of a mini textile park in an area of two acres with three textile-related manufacturing activities comes as a boon to the entrepreneurs. Further, setting up of spinning mills will in no way hinder or destruct the Protected Agriculture Zone status of the region since the raw material is sourced from the agriculture industry, he pointed out.