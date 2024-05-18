ADVERTISEMENT

Mini-textile park proposed to make weaving clusters profitable in Tiruchi

Published - May 18, 2024 07:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Weavers in the district could benefit by joining the Mini Textile Park scheme, as it would give them a better chance to streamline production and share facilities, industry players have said.

Efforts are believed to be on to expedite the establishment of clusters in Tiruchic in order to give a boost to the textile sector. “Small firms that are interested in joining will profit by sharing production facilities, which otherwise require outsourcing. A minimum of three companies can form a cluster. This will help to create a textile hub in the district,” said a senior official of the Department of Handlooms and Textiles, Tiruchi.

Under the scheme, entrepreneurs will be offered financial assistance of up to ₹2.5 crore. Initiatives like the Mini Textile Park could make disparate units such as the handloom weavers of the district, profitable by unifying their operations, said observers, who are expecting the scheme to be introduced shortly in Tiruchi.

“This would be a good opportunity for textile production to develop in Tiruchic because it integrates newer concepts like effluent treatment facilities. As has been seen in the case of older manufacturing cities like Tiruppur, Coimbatore and Erode, the textile industry has been a major cause of environmental pollution. With proper monitoring built into the Mini Textile Park scheme, the sector could succeed in Tiruchi,” P. Rajappa, president, Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (TIDTTSSIA), told The Hindu.

Mr. Rajappa, however, cautioned that many potential participants may be unable to fulfill the condition of procuring two acres of land to join the scheme.

“Since Tiruchi is known for its small fabrication units, a similar promotion may help local manufacturers to pool their resources and make the region an engineering production hub,” he said.

