Mini-stadia to come up at Navalpattu in Tiruchi and Thiruvarankulam in Pudukottai districts

Two mini-stadia are to come up in the central region, one at Navalpattu in Tiruverumbur Assembly constituency in Tiruchi district and another at Thiruvarankulam in Alangudi constituency in Pudukottai district.

The two are among the 10 mini stadia to be established by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu in the State as announced during the 2022-23 Budget session of the Assembly. The other mini stadia are to come up at Kolathur and Chepauk Assembly constituencies in Chennai, Vaniyambadi constituency in Tirupathur district, Kangeyam in Tiruppur, Sholavandandhan, Srivaikundam in Thoothukudi, Padmanapuram in Kanyakumai and Karaikudi in Sivagangai district.

The government in its Budget 2021-22 had announced that mini stadia would be established in all Assembly constituencies of the State where such sporting facilities were not available. The Members of Legislative Assembly would be encouraged to contribute for the projects from the MLA’s Constituency Development Scheme, the then Finance Minister had announced.

The mini stadia, according to a Government Order granting administrative sanction for the construction of the 10 such facilities, would have all necessary infrastructure such as an athletic track, gallery, equipment and change room with toilets, football ground, volleyball, basketball, kabbadi and kho-kho courts and administrative offices.

The government has granted financial sanction of ₹ 25 crore for the construction of the 10 stadia (₹ 2.50 crore for each) and the SDAT has been directed to mobilise the remaining sum of ₹ 5 crore (₹ 50 lakh for each stadium) from the MLAs Constituency Development Scheme of the respective constituencies.

According to sources in the SDAT, the site for the proposed mini-stadium in Tiruverumbur constituency, represented by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, has been identified at Navalpattu and the SDAT has recently floated tenders for the construction of the mini-stadium. The bids are set to be opened on September 1. The plan for the stadium provides for future expansion for proposed tennis, walking track, yoga and kids play area.

The other stadia will come up at Thiruvarankulam in Alangudi constituency represented by the Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V.Meyyanathan.

