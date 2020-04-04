Tiruchirapalli

Mini-power sprayers pressed into service

Collector T. Anand testing the performance of a mini-power sprayer at the Collectorate in Tiruvarur on Saturday.

TIRUVARUR

Mass spraying of disinfectant will be taken up in the municipalities and town panchayats in Tiruvaur district using mini-power sprayers, according to the Collector T.Anand.

Disclosing this in a press release, the Collector said that 500-litre overhead water tankers containing the disinfectant solution will be mounted on mini-goods carriers and would be sprayed on the buildings and other public places in the municipalities and town panchayats using mini-power spraying machines.

While 12 such vehicles were allotted, four each to three municipalities, 13 vehicles would be pressed into service in seven town panchayats. Apart from this the exercise of spraying disinfectants at public places such as bus stands, government offices and other places were being carried out every day, he added.

