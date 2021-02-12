Mini marathon to be held in Tiruchi tomorrow

The Tiruchi City Police will organise a mini marathon in the city on Sunday as part of the ongoing 32nd Road Safety Awareness month.

The event is being organised to create awareness on wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler and seat belt while driving a four-wheeler. Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan and Collector S. Sivarasu will inaugurate at 6 a.m. the five-kilometre run which will start from Thennur Uzhavar Sandhai ground and culminate at the roundabout near Anna sports stadium.

All those above 18 years of age could take part. Prior registration is necessary and willing participants should fill up the google sheet http://bit.ly/tcp-marathon. Prizes and certificates would be given. A police press release said all those participating should follow the COVID-19 guidelines.