Mini fishing harbour to come up in Nagapattinam

A mini fishing harbour will come up at Nambiar Nagar in Nagapattinam district at a cost of ₹34.30 crore.

The boomi pooja for construction of the harbour was conducted here on Saturday in the presence of Minister for Handlooms and Textiles O.S. Manian and Collector Praveen B. Nair.

The coastal village of Nambiar Nagar, with a population of 4,400, is situated about two km away from Nagapattinam town. However, owners of mechanised fishing boats from the village have to dock the vessels at Nagapattinam.

In an attempt to reduce congestion at Nagapattinam fishing harbour and to provide better amenities for fishermen of Nambiar Nagar, a mini harbour has been sanctioned under the self-sufficiency scheme, Mr. Manian said speaking on the occasion.

Residents of the coastal village are contributing ₹11.43 crore for the project as they are required to contribute 33.33% of the project cost as per norms under the scheme.

The mini fishing harbour will include a boat landing stage of 100 metres in length and 12 metres in width. The facility will be of immense of help to fishermen of the village, Mr. Manian said.

According to an official of the Fisheries department, the harbour will be established within 18 months.

M. Selvarasu, MP, Tamimun Ansari and P.V. Bharathi, MLAs, were present.