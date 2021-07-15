Mini fishing harbour project progressing at brisk pace

The work on construction of a mini fishing harbour at Nambiyar Nagar is progressing at a brisk pace.

The Fisheries Harbour Division, which initiated the project at the start of this year, is looking forward to completing the work before year-end. The ₹34-crore project launched under self-sufficiency scheme includes ₹11.43 crore contributed by fishers of Nambiyar Nagar.

The project was initiated to ease congestion at Nagapattinam Harbour and it will have capacity to handle 423 fibre glass boats and 69 mechanised boats, according to officials.

Earlier this month, Collector A. Arun Thamburaj took stock of the progress of the project that will protect the boats during stormy weather.

So far, 50 piles have been erected to a length of 100 metres and breadth of 11.4 metres. The Fish Landing Platform to a length of 100 metres has also been readied.

Construction of breakwater on northern and southern sides, and wharf to lengths exceeding 200 metres each have been completed and sectioning work is in progress.

Deepening of the sea bed to the extent of 1,23,600 cubic metre has to be undertaken, official sources said.