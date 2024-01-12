‘Millets Pongal’ celebrated

January 12, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - THANJAVUR

A colourful procession, cultural events and competitions formed part of the “Millet Pongal” organised at the Idhaya College for Women, Kumbakonam, on January 12.

According to a college release, a procession consisting of Mullaipaari, Puliyattam, Mayilattam, Kaavadi, Oyilaatam, Kollatam, Karagattam, and Kazhiyalattam started from Mahamaham Tank to the College via Head Post Office, Kamaraj Road, Railway Bridge.

On the campus which was decorated with kolam, thoranam, and strings of flowers where the students and staff prepared sweet Pongal and worshipped the Sun god marking the significance of the Pongal festival.

Cultural events such as folk dance, rangoli and uri adi competitions for students were conducted on the occasion. Kumbakonam MLA G. Anbalagan, Deputy Superintendent of Police G. Keerthivasan, College secretary Sister Amalorpava Marry and College Principal Sister Eugin Amala participated.

Kalai Vizha

Meanwhile, students and staff of Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science and Technology, Vallam, near Thanjavur celebrated “Pongal Kalai Vizha” on their campus on Friday under the theme “Ainthinai Pongal” – denoting five lands of Tamil culture.

Cultural programme with traditional dances such as Oyilattam, Kummi, Tappattam, Karagam and Silambattam, folk songs and games like Pallanguzhi, sillu, adupuli attam, pachai kuthirai, pumbaram, goli, and kittipil were conducted.