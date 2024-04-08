Millets, aromatic spices used for election awareness

April 08, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

In a an attempt to attract the public to vote on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, billboards carrying awareness messages created using millets and aromatic plants have been placed at different spots in the city.

The Horticulture Department has set up bill board depicting a hand that has ink on the voting finger in the district collectorate. The message was made using aromatic spices including fenugreek, poppy seeds and black cumin. The billboard was inaugurated by the District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar.

The Department of Agriculture Marketing and Agri Business has also setup a billboard carrying messages made up of millets at the Thennur Uzhavar Sandhai.