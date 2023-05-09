Millets are the world’s future food, says official

May 09, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - THANJAVUR

National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, Thanjavur (NIFTEM-T), hosted National Millet Summit 2023 in association with SRM Institute of Science and Technology on Chennai SRM IST campus for two days recently.

Delivering the inaugural address, Minhaj Alam, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, said millets were the world’s future food and the Centre was committed to stepping up its production and consumption, processing, exports, and technology for millet cultivation. The Centre was coordinating with several State governments to this effect.

Mr. Alam said the Centre was supporting several thousand farmers and micro food processing units through its Production Linked Incentive Schemes (PLIS).

In his address, M. Loganathan, the NIFTEM -T Director (in charge), said climate change was having a direct impact on agriculture. Over the years, there had been a tremendous impact on people’s health owing to deficiencies and other external factors. Production and consumption of millets, once the staple diet of Indians, declined in the 1950s and 60s owing to the green revolution which was ushered in to tide over food shortage crisis.

To work towards doubling farmers’ income, the governments at the Centre and States were giving a lot of importance to millet cultivation. They were also focussing on promoting and exporting millets. Throughout the world, there was a growing awareness of the importance of millets owing to its lesser dependence on water.

With the further popularity of millets after UN declared 2023 as International Year of Millets, the demand for millets had risen. NIFTEM-T and other institutions were conducting seminars and training programmes towards value addition of millet products, Mr. Loganathan added.

C. Muthamizhchelvan, Vice Chancellor, SRM IST, said that despite a drastic reduction in millet cultivation, India remained its leading cultivator. From a total output of 120 lakh tonnes three years ago, the cultivation of millets was expected to increase to 250 lakh tonnes by 2030. India’s ambitious plan to increase millet cultivation, consumption, and export was good news for farmers.

More than 3,000 participants from across the country participated in the workshop organised as part of the summit. Technical sessions were held with the participation of experts in millet processing and value addition. An expo-cum-trade fair on millet and millet products was also organised as part of the summit.

Over 150 stalls of millet food producers, farmers, equipment manufacturers, and educational and research institutions displayed their products and services. Talent search competitions were organised for students and the winners received prizes and citations, according to a NIFTEM-T press release.