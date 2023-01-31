Millet growers and retailers set to make hay while the sun shines

January 31, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST

With 2023 being declared as International Year of the Millet by the United Nations, based on a proposal by India, the economy attached to these resilient cereals is set to boom, say farmers and retailers in the central districts of Tiruchi and Karur.

Tiruchi district has 46,000 hectares under millet cultivation. “With the UN announcement, we will have to gradually add at least 50,000 hectares to grow millets,” P. Selvam, Deputy Director, State Schemes, Agriculture Department, Tiruchi district, told The Hindu.

Hence, the department is directly interacting with farmers to find out their requirements to scale up production, said the official.

“Approximately 47 types of millets are grown on both maanvari (rain-fed) and irrigated fields through the year in Tiruchi district. Coarse millets such as maize are quite profitable for farmers, as they are in great demand in restaurants and packaged snack industries. Small-seeded millets such as ragi, jowar and bajra are doing well as health food,” Mr. Selvam said.

Despite their high nutritional value, millets, once a part of Tamil Nadu’s traditional diet, faded away until the pandemic revived interest in naturally grown produce. “Though they are easier to grow, millets cannot be marketed like grains. They are commonly sold as value-added products such as snacks and ready-to-cook mixes,” said R. Kannan, Assistant Agricultural Officer, Agri-Business Department, Aravakurichi branch.

As a ‘millet mela’ organised in Tiruchi in early January showed, there is a huge local market for the grains, especially as value-added food. “We have been asked to grow at least 2.5 lakh tonnes extra this year due to the UN announcement,” Mr. Kannan said. “At present, millets are cultivated in the Cauvery delta after paddy to maintain soil fertility. But unlike rice, harvested millets are not procured by the government. We have requested higher authorities to add millets to ration shop goods. We also want it to be served in public canteens to encourage healthy diet in the younger generation,” the official said.

Farmer producer companies stay out of millet value addition due to the high costs involved. “We started out in 2015 by producing millet-based cattle fodder, but have diversified into cold-pressed oils and groundnut processing to stay afloat,” said P. Durai, secretary, NTK Collective Farming, Kulithalai, which groups 800 farmers in Karur district. “We have restricted ourselves to processing around 100 kilograms of millets per month for customers as cereals, as making food items with them requires a separate investment of at least ₹10 lakh,” he said.

Creating more child-friendly recipes such as millet flakes and noodles besides fortified flour and ‘puttu’ mixes has been part of the strategy for Mithraa Millets in Tiruchi. “Our aim to make products that do not lose the innate goodness of millets,” said proprietor K. Suresh Kumar.