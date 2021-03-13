Aavin milk sachets to carry voter awareness messages

In an attempt to improve the polling percentage, especially among urban voters, the district administration launched a campaign in the city on Saturday to sensitise voters on the importance of exercising their franchise without fail.
Aavin milk sachets delivered to households and sold across the city would carry the voter awareness message until the elections. The messages will remind the voters of their democratic duty and the polling date as well. This apart, pamphlets would also be distributed to residents across the city.
Collector S.Sivarasu, who distributed the milk sachets to some city residents, observed that the polling percentage in urban areas was lower than in rural pockets. Hence, the campaign has been taken up to sensitise the educated masses, he said.
N.Rasikala, general manager, Aavin, was present.
