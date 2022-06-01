Milk producers to receive incentive

June 01, 2022 19:03 IST

The Thanjavur District Cooperative Milk Producers Union will distribute ₹96 lakh as incentive to milk producers attached to the union.

Disclosing this on World Milk Day celebration held at the Union headquarters on Nanjikottai Road here on Wednesday, Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver said the Union had calculated ₹3.21 crore as administrative incentive from the anticipated profit for the financial year 2020-21.

Out of this, ₹96 lakh would be disbursed to milk producers as incentive along with the milk price and the remaining amount would be transferred to Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation as the Union’s equity contribution.