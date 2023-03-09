ADVERTISEMENT

Milk producers demand hike in procurement price

March 09, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Threaten to stop supply to cooperative societies from March 17

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Tamil Nadu Milk Producers Welfare Association would stop supply to the cooperative milk producers’ societies of Aavin from March 17 to press their demand for hiking the procurement price of milk.

Faced with rising prices of cattle feed, milk producers supplying to Aavin have been urging the government to increase the procurement price of cow’s milk to ₹42 a litre and buffalo milk to ₹51 a litre immediately to help them tide over a crisis situation. Or else the government should provide incentive for every litre of milk supplied by the producers, on the lines of a scheme implemented in Karnataka, the Tamil Nadu Milk Producers’ Welfare Association, has demanded.

Hiking the price for milk was imperative as a large number of families were dependent on the income from livestock. The rise in the prices of cattle feed and the impact on the margins has put them under severe economic stress. Private dairies were offering better price for milk, some offer at least ₹10 a litre more than Aavin. Moreover, they procure the milk right at the doorstep of the producers in the villages. This is posing a grave danger to the very existence of Aavin, said N. Ganesan, joint secretary of the association.

The association representatives said that already many milk producers have started supplying to private dairies, some at least a part of the milk that they produced daily. The quantum of milk arrival at the societies was coming down gradually, they said and called for urgent steps to stem the tide by hiking the procurement price.

While thanking the government for increasing the procurement price by ₹3 a litre as an interim measure on November 5 last year, the association said it was imperative that the milk producers were offered returns on a par with private dairies.

The association also called upon the government to streamline the functions of Aavin. It demanded the regularisation of the services of 25,000 employees of milk producers cooperative societies in the villages and supply of cattle feed at 50% subsidy to producers.

