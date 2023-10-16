HamberMenu
Milk byproducts distributorship offered

October 16, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Thanjavur District Cooperative Milk Producers Union, Thanjavur, has invited applications for the distributorship for the union’s milk byproducts in Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai districts.

The union procures milk from 359 Milk Producers Cooperative Societies and prepares milk byproducts such as ghee, butter, milk khoa, flavoured milk, badam mix powder, mysorepa, ice-creams and others under the brand name ‘Aavin’ and sell them through their agents in the four districts.

Now, it has been decided to appoint distributors for the milk byproducts. Hence, interested wholesale dealers can avail further details from the Union’s office on Nanjikottai Road, Thanjavur from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on all working days in person or over phone – 80153 04733 (Thanjavur), 93856 79959 (Mayiladuthurai), 80153 04771 (Tiruvarur) and 82202 05137 (Manager-sales) till October 31, 2023, according to an official release.

