Milch cattle helps to bring self-sufficiency for Thanjavur transgender group

November 16, 2022 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - THANJAVUR

A small group of transgender persons has found it possible to give up their earlier profession of soliciting alms and earn a more dignified living thanks to milch cows donated by the Ramakrishna Math in Thanjavur.

“These animals have come as a blessing and helped us to become self-sufficient, while gaining the respect of people around us. I hope that we will be able to expand our herd and bring in more transgenders to join us in the enterprise that we call ‘Sri Sarathamma Goshala’,” Sathya, 30, the transperson in charge of the Thanjavur-based five-member group, told The Hindu.

On Sunday, a cattle shed built at a cost of ₹1 lakh by the Math was inaugurated at Utharamangalam village, where the group maintains its herd. The Math also donated a cow and a calf on that day.

Sathya said that they first contacted Sri Ramakrishna Math for assistance during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. “We were given dry rations for several months, and then counselled by Swami Vimurthananda, the Adhyakshya, to adopt a more sustainable livelihood than seeking alms. This is when we requested for a milch cow and calf, so that we could survive by selling milk. We asked him to give us a year to prove ourselves,” they said.

In 2021, the Math gifted them another cow and calf, as the group’s venture took off.

Two women well-wishers of the group in Utharamangalam village allowed Sathya to keep the cattle on the land in front of their homes.

The transgender group now manages a herd of three milch cows and four calves.

The members, who reside in Thanjavur, share duties in rotation, travelling to Utharamangalam by two-wheeler. “The cows produce around seven litres of milk per day, which we sell to the local milk depot for around ₹22 per litre. We are able to save ₹1,500 out of the ₹6,000 from milk sale proceeds. We hope to stand on our own feet one day and increase the number of animals with our own earnings,” said Sathya.

Swami Vimurthanda said that while many daily wage earners affected by the lockdown had gone back to their jobs, transgenders had nothing to return to. “Running a small dairy operation could pave the way to their integration into mainstream society. Highly educated transgenders are struggling to find jobs,” he said.

Besides Swami Vimurthananda, the cattle shed’s inauguration was attended by Justice S. Sathyamoorthy of the Chennai District Commercial Court, and Utharamangalam Panchayat administration officials.