Migratory birds start arriving at Point Calimere wildlife sanctuary

Last year the sanctuary attracted more than two lakh birds; similar numbers expected this year too

Migratory birds have started arriving at the Point Calimere (Kodiakarai) wildlife sanctuary in Nagapattinam district, thanks to the abundant rainfall and availability of water in plenty this year.

More than 20 species of birds have been spotted at the sanctuary, spread over about 21 square kilometres, according to Wildlife officials.

Besides a flamboyance of flamingos, flocks of Heuglin’s Gull, Slender-billed Gull, Little Stint, Curlew sandpiper, Marsh Sandpiper, Common Redshank, Terek Sandpiper, Gull-billed tern, Caspian tern, Black-tailed Godwit and Grey Plover are among the species spotted at the sanctuary. The sanctuary attracts migratory birds from various countries including those in the Arctic region.

“The birds started arriving a bit early this year – some even by September. Normally arrivals pick up in November. There has been abundant rain this year; it has been raining almost every month. There is abundance of feed which naturally attract the birds,” said Yogesh Kumar Meena, Wildlife Warden, Nagapattinam.

Bird arrivals are expected to increase in the coming weeks and the season will go on till February. “After four or five years, it was a good season last year when the sanctuary attracted over two lakh birds. We expect similar numbers or even more as the conditions are more favourable this year,” Mr.Meena told The Hindu. A bird census will be taken up later during the season. Over the years, almost 150 species of birds have been recorded here, he added.

Situated about 170 km from Tiruchi, Point Calimere is home to a large population of Blackbuck. A variety of birds including painted storks, pelicans, teals, gulls, terns, plovers and stilts can be spotted here during winter months. The Himalayan griffon vulture was sighted at the sanctuary a couple of years ago. The sanctuary along with the Great Vedaranyam Swamp was declared a Ramsar site of international importance for conservation in 2002.