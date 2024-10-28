Migratory birds flock Point Calimere sanctuary as annual arrival season begins

Migratory birds from around the world have begun arriving at Point Calimere Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary in Kodiyakarai, Nagapattinam district, where they can be seen congregating in wetlands filled by recent rain.

S. Sivakumar, a scientist with the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), reported that around 30,000 birds are at the sanctuary, using it as a crucial stopover during their passage migration. He emphasised the site’s importance as an interim habitat, particularly during this period, and pointed out that flamingos, last seen in July, have now reappeared in significant numbers.

Mr. Sivakumar said the recent rain had attracted diverse species, including the painted stork, whose numbers have increased, attracting travellers and bird enthusiasts. The annual arrival is heavily influenced by rain, and this year, rare species such as the great knot and red knot have been spotted along with broad-billed sandpipers, Heuglin’s gull, and both greater and lesser crested terns.

The current bird count includes shorebirds such as the great knot, red knot, little stint, curlew sandpiper, broad-billed sandpiper, and bar-tailed godwit. Land birds such as the Asian paradise flycatcher, Asian brown flycatcher, brown-breasted flycatcher, Indian pitta, and forest wagtail have been spotted. Seabird sightings include Heuglin’s gull, greater crested tern, and lesser crested tern. These birds can be found across the sanctuary, including Kodiyakadu Chemplast Sanmar Pump House, Thambusamy Rest House, Kodiyakarai Sithar Temple, Agasthiyampalli salt pans, Muniappan Lake, Siruthalaikadu Lagoon, and Kodiyakarai Beach.

In response to the arrival of migratory birds, the Forest Department has increased anti-poaching patrol in villages surrounding Vedaranyam. Forest department sources said strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to harm or capture the birds.