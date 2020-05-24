Migration of workers hits Uyyakondam Riverfront Development Project

Tiruchi

24 May 2020 20:21 IST

The migration of workers to their native States is likely to delay the Uyyakondam Riverfront Development Project.

It is one of the important projects being implemented under the Smart City Mission. Initiated in 2019, it is being taken up at an estimate of ₹17.56 crore. The project involves creation of three public parks within a two-kilo metre stretch from M.G.R. Statue to Kuzhumayi Amman Temple. The project has been divided into four parts for simultaneous activity.

An open air amphitheatre, walkway, fountains, leisure benches, play equipment for children, retaining wall along the Uyyakondan canal, pavement blocks, fencing along the canal to protect it from littering, lighting, landscaping, construction of e-toilet are among the components of the project.

The Tiruchi City Corporation had planned to complete the project within 2020. The private firm, which was awarded the project, hired about 30 workers, mostly from Bihar for the construction activities. They were given onsite accommodation.

When the work was about to gain momentum, the spread of COVID-19 put a brake on it. The work was suspended since May 26 following the imposition of nationwide lockdown.

According to sources, out of 30 workers, 25 workers left for Bihar a week ago.

“Most of workers were desperate to see their parents and returned to their natives. I do not have a clear idea of their return,” said A. Rizwan Ali, a migrant worker from Bihar.

It would depend upon the resumption of train services from North Indian States to Tamil Nadu. If trains were operated as usual, some of them might return back early.

Though the work has resumed about a week ago, it is progressing very slowly. A few local labourers have been roped in to expedite the work. However, sources said that the work might not be completed within the stipulated time.