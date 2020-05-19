Another batch of TN labourers arrive Tiruchi from Maharastra

PHOTO MOORTHY

TIRUCHI: Another batch of 494 Tamil Nadu labourers who had been working in Maharastra arrived here by a special train from Pune on Tuesday. The labourers hailing from various districts had registered themselves in the government portal expressing their desire to get back to Tamil Nadu in view of the lockdown.

The district administration had made arrangements for their transportation by special buses to their native districts from here. The labourers were from 24 districts including 25 persons from Tiruchi district.

Soon upon their arrival, the labourers were guided to the special buses by ensuring personal distancing. A total number of 12 buses were arranged to take the labourers to their respective districts including Ariyalur, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Erode, Karaikal, Karur, Madurai, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Thanjavur, Theni, Tiruvarur, Salem and Villupuram.

Collector S. Sivarasu who was present at the railway station monitored the transportation of the labourers by buses to their respective district. The 25 labourers from Tiruchi district were taken to the Government Polytechnic College at Sethurapatti near here and kept under quarantine for 14 days. The labourers were screened for COVID-19 and provided with food, an official release said.

