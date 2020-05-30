Tiruchirapalli

Migrants leave for native States

KARUR

A total of 664 migrant workers, who worked in different districts, left for their native States by a Shramik special train from Karur on Saturday.

Of them, 355 workers were from Karur, 225 from Madurai, 22 from Perambalur, 16 from Ariyalur and 46 from Dindigul.

Collector T. Anbalagan saw them off at the Karur Railway Junction. The workers belonged to Utter Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Assam and other States.

Earlier, the workers were transported to Karur by special buses from Madurai, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Dindigul for beginning their journey to their natives. They were given food packets and water bottles.

Mr. Anbalagan said that 7,779 workers from different States were working in Karur district. Of them, 2,663 migrant workers had expressed their willingness to return back to their natives. They were being sent in batches.

Tiruchi

Tiruchi Collector S. Sivarasu said that 7710 migrants had so far been sent to their native States from Tiruchi. They were sent in batches. Of them, 328 workers had left for their natives by a special train from Tiruchi on Wednesday.

Similarly, 2580 persons had so far come to Tiruchi by trains and flights. While 470 persons belonged to Tiruchi district, remaining 2110 persons were from other districts of the State.

