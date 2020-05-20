Tiruchirapalli

Migrant labourers leave Tiruchi

A total of 1,425 migrant labourers of Bihar who had been working in Tiruchi and Perambalur districts left for their home state by a special train that was operated from here on Wednesday. The labourers numbering 1,009 working in Tiruchi district and 416 in Perambalur district had registered their names to return to their native State due to the lockdown.

Special buses were operated to bring the labourers from different places to the Tiruchi railway junction where arrangements had been made by the district administration and Southern Railway for their transport. Collector S. Sivarasu monitored the arrangements at the station.

A press release said food packets were provided to labourers and personal distancing ensured while they boarded the train which left for Motihari station in Bihar.

