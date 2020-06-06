Tiruchirapalli

Migrant workers sent to West Bengal

KARUR

A fresh batch of 704 migrant workers from West Bengal left for their native by a special train on Saturday.

Of them, 598 workers were working in different parts of the Karur district. The remaining 106 persons were working in Namakkal district. To enable them to board the train, the authorities had brought them to the Railway Junction in Karur by special buses from different points in Karur and Namakkal districts. They were given food packets before embarking on their journey.

District Revenue Officer C. Rajendran saw them off at the junction.

On their part, the migrant workers expressed their gratitude to the State government for making arrangements for the journey to their native places.

A total of 2,396 persons have so far been sent to various States such as West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Manipur, Punjab, Haryana and Maharashtra since the lockdown.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 6:02:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/migrant-workers-sent-to-west-bengal/article31767025.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY