Migrant workers sent to West Bengal

KARUR

A fresh batch of 704 migrant workers from West Bengal left for their native by a special train on Saturday.

Of them, 598 workers were working in different parts of the Karur district. The remaining 106 persons were working in Namakkal district. To enable them to board the train, the authorities had brought them to the Railway Junction in Karur by special buses from different points in Karur and Namakkal districts. They were given food packets before embarking on their journey.

District Revenue Officer C. Rajendran saw them off at the junction.

On their part, the migrant workers expressed their gratitude to the State government for making arrangements for the journey to their native places.

A total of 2,396 persons have so far been sent to various States such as West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Manipur, Punjab, Haryana and Maharashtra since the lockdown.