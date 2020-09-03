Migrant workers return to take up construction of regulator across Kollidam

Tiruchi

03 September 2020 18:50 IST

Migrant workers, who went to their native places due to the lockdown, have returned to Mukkombu and joined the local workforce involved in the construction of a new regulator across the Kollidam river.

Migrant workers had constituted about 80% of the 250 workers employed by Larsen & Toubro, which is executing the new regulator project at an estimated cost of ₹387.60 crore for the Public Works Department. Nearly, 200 workers returned to their native places and many of them were skilled in fabrication, painting, reinforcement, shuttering, welding and gas cutting.

The lockdown also forced the contracting company to suspend the work for about two months in April and May. Since it had slowed down the progress of the project, which is scheduled to be completed by March 2021, the Public Works Department initiated efforts to resume the work by employing local workforce. More than 100 construction workers were subsequently roped in.

Meanwhile, most of the migrant workers, who had gone to their native places in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and others, have returned to Mukkombu and joined the local workers. While a section of them were brought back by road after getting e-passes, another group of workers reached Tiruchi a few days ago by road from Bengaluru after reaching the city by trains from their respective States.

“About 170 migrant workers have so far returned to Mukkombu. One more group of 18 workers from West Bengal are on the way to Tiruchi and they will report for duty in a few days,” said a senior engineer.

He said that steps were being taken to bring 70 more migrant workers shortly. Since the State government lifted many restrictions, it was expected that they would reach Tiruchi soon. Upon reaching the worksite, all would be subjected for COVID-19 test. Till the outcome of the results, they would be put in isolation. Arrangements had been made to screen all workers thrice a week by doctors.