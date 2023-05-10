Migrant worker killed in accident at Karur

May 10, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KARUR

A migrant worker from Assam was killed in an accident at a stone crusher at Ayyarmalai near here on Wednesday.

According to sources, N. Karkeswar Boro, 31, of Morigaon district in Assam reportedly bumped in to a crusher machine when he tried to clear the metals caught on a conveyor belt manually in the stone crusher owned by Navamani Mines Private Ltd. He suffered head injuries and died on the spot.

On information, Kulithalai police rushed to the spot and removed the body to Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruchi for the postmortem.

