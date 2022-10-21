Migrant worker crushed to death in a quarry near Thennilai

The Hindu Bureau KARUR
October 21, 2022 18:36 IST

A worker belonging to Odisha was crushed to death in a freak accident in a stone crusher unit at Koonampatti near Thennilai on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Naresha, son of Sarath Singh of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha. He had been working in the Sakthi Blue Metal crusher for some months.

According to sources, Naresh was said to have been trapped in the conveyor belt when a piece of cloth worn by him was accidentally caught in the machine. He died on the spot. Acting on a complaint preferred by the brother of the deceased, the Thennilai police have registered a case and are investigating.

S. Vijayan, an environmental activist, said that the district administration should carry out inspections in all stone crushers and quarries to check whether they followed the safety procedures. Action should be taken to protect the workers.

