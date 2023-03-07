ADVERTISEMENT

Migrant labourers in Tiruchi are safe, say police

March 07, 2023 07:38 am | Updated 07:38 am IST - TIRUCHI

N. Sai Charan

All 2,784 migrant workers identified in Tiruchi district are safe and the police department persistently takes every possible measure to ensure their safety, said Sujit Kumar, Superintendent of Police, on Monday.

Talking to reporters, he said fake news was being spread by a few people on social media portraying tension between migrant workers and locals in Tamil Nadu. The police department had reached out to all migrant workers, including 406 women, in the district. A helpline number 98941 81325 had been activated and the migrant workers could reach out to the police if they required assistance. There was special staff to communicate with them in Hindi.

The SP said he personally interacted with a few migrant labourers at Tiruchi railway station, who were on their way to their hometown to celebrate Holi.. They said they would return to Tiruchi in 10 days and felt safe here.

Many of the migrant labourers in the district were employed in construction sector and educational institutions. The subdivision- level police officials conducted a dedicated outreach programme at Manapparai and Lalgudi where migrant labourers lived as a cluster.

The cybercrime cell and social media cell continued to monitor social media platforms and no complaints had been received so far in the district, he added.

