Migrant labourers housed in school

A group of migrant labourers hailing from Maharashtra who were proceeding by foot from Tiruchi to their home state in view of the lockdown were intercepted by officials and accommodated in a government school on Tuesday.

The labourers - four women and two men with four children – resorted to the step as they were rendered jobless due to the lockdown. They were noticed by revenue officials at Esanai and provided them with food. But they reportedly wanted to go ahead with their plan to reach their state by foot. They were again intercepted at Udumbiyam on Monday and accommodated in a panchayat union government school after revenue officials explained to them the implications of the arduous journey in the current scenario.

Enquiries with the labourers revealed that they were engaged in plucking chilly in Telangana. They were apparently misdirected and reached Tiruchi by foot, said a revenue official adding that they were proceeding to their home state. He said they were provided with grocery items to prepare food. A health department team screened them and they were all found to be normal.

Meanwhile, one of the labourers got in touch with their near ones in Maharashtra. The official said the decision on sending them back to their state would be taken after consulting the higher ups. The officials provided new clothes to the children.