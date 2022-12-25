Midnight prayers mark Christmas celebrations

December 25, 2022 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Christmas was celebrated with gaiety and fervour in different parts of the city on Sunday.

A special mass was held in churches and cathedrals in the early hours. Braving chill weather, a large number of people attended the midnight prayers at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Teppakulam, St. Mary’s Cathedral on convent road, Holy Redeemer’s Basilica on Edatheru and at other locations.

Wearing new dresses, Christians visited their relatives and friends and exchanged pleasantries. Churches were decked up with colourful lights and bulbs. Similarly, shops, houses and many institutions glittered with Christmas decorations.