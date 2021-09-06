Mid-sea attack on fishers: District administration specifies dos and donts

In the wake of two incidents of mid-sea attack on fishers by unknown persons within a week this month, the district administration on Monday convened a meeting of fishermen at Arcouttuthurai in the district that was attended by officials of Coastal Security Group, and Marine Enforcement Wing.

The fishers were apprised about the imperative need to operate within the international maritime boundary line, Collector A. Arun Thamburaj said.

The apprehensions of fishers of Keechankuppam and Akkaraipettai who had borne the brunt of the attack with knives and rods by unidentified men was that they were being cornered by Sri Lanka-based sea pirates.

Representatives of fishers were apprised by police officials about self-defence mechanisms to protect themselves.

The affected fishers who had lost their GPS devices, nets and other equipment worth lakhs of rupees had sought compensation from the Government.

Efforts were on to determine the identity of the unknown men who had indulged in the mid-sea attacks. The request for compensation made by the fishermen has also been conveyed to the State Government, the Collector said.

The two mid-sea robberies that had taken place within a week has occurred after a gap of a few years, Sakthivel, a representative of fishers in Akkaraipettai said.

In both incidents, the unknown persons had attacked the occupants of the fibre boat and had gone away with the nets, GPS devices and the catches. “Our apprehension is that the miscreants get away with their crime in the guise of fishermen,” Mr. Sakthivel said.

The involvement of miscreants from amongst the local fishers also cannot be entirely ruled out, Mr. Sakthivel said, emphasising that stepped-up patrolling by Coast Guard could instil a sense of fear among the miscreants.