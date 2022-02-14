Micro observers to be appointed at vulnerable booths

All necessary arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the urban local bodies elections in the district, Collector S.Sivarasu said here on Monday.

The Tiruchi Corporation, five municipalities and 14 town panchayats would go to elections in Tiruchi district on February 19. “Polling will be held in 1,258 booths in the district. Three candidates have been elected unopposed in the district. The campaign will come to an end at 6 p.m. on February 17,” Mr.Sivarasu said speaking to reporters here on Monday. Counting of votes polled in the elections will be taken up at seven centres on February 22.

Mr.Sivarasu disclosed that 151 polling booths at 47 locations have been identified as vulnerable. Central government officials will be appointed as micro observers for these booths. The polling would also be web streamed live from the vulnerable booths. As per High Court order, CCTVs are being installed at all the polling booths, he said.

So far, about 2,100 applications have been received from polling officials and police personnel who would be on election duty. A single cash seizure of Rs.1.80 lakhs has been made in the district. Barring one complaint of distribution of sarees, which was found incorrect on verification, there was no other complaint of distribution of gifts to voters so far in the district, he said.

Earlier, Mr.Sivarasu released posters of the voters awareness contests announced by the Election Commission of India on the theme ‘My Vote is My Future: Power of One Vote.’

The national –level contests held as part of the SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation) programme seeks to tap into young and innovative talent even while strengthening democracy through their active involvement. The contests are open to all age groups. Besides a quiz competition, song, video making, poster design and slogan writing contests have been announced.

The contests will be held in different categories of ‘institutions,’ ‘professionals’ and ‘amateurs.’ Cash rewards would be given to the winners of the contests. Details of the contests can be viewed by visiting: https://ecisveep.nic.in/contest/ and entries should be submitted before March 15.

Mr.Sivarasu urged youths and residents of the district to participate in a big way in the contest.