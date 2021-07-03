Micro-containment to be adopted: Collector

Micro-containment measures are being implemented to bring down the number of novel coronavirus cases in Thanjavur district, according to Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver.

Disclosing this to reporters here on Saturday, the Collector said 150 houses had been declared micro-containment areas and officials deputed to fulfil requirements and address medical needs of inmates.

Stating that the exercise began on Friday, Mr. Dinesh said houses of patients who tested positive and streets with three or more cases would be declared a containment zone.