Micro compost yards to come up at 8 more locations

Tiruchi Corporation has decided to set up eight more micro compost yards in the city so as to expand its initiative to micro manage the solid waste generated.

Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian told The Hindu that the city had 32 micro compost yards. Under the existing arrangement, each compost yard handled garbage collected from two wards. Though the system was functioning well, there was a need to expand the concept to more wards so as to increase the efficiency of garbage waste management. Hence, it had been decided to set up micro compost yards in the remaining wards too.

He said eight sites had been identified for setting up micro compost yards. Besides establishing a yard on the premises of the Tiruchi Corporation office on Bharathidasan Road, an estimate has been prepared to set up yards on the premises of four zonal offices.

A site has also been identified at the Central Bus Stand too.

Mr. Sivasubramanian said that the available spaces at unit offices of the Corporation would also be used for segregating and processing the waste generated at the respective wards. The proposed yards would start functioning before Pongal festival.