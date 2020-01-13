Micro compost yard becomes operational in Thanjavur

A micro compost yard (MCY), one of the components of the multi-purpose centre (MPC) planned under the Smart City project, has been commissioned at Jabamalaipuram here recently.

According to official sources, Thanjavur Corporation has mooted a proposal to set up multi-purpose centres at 14 places in the town under the Smart City project at a total outlay of ₹10.50 crore.

Under the proposal, each MPC will house an office for the sanitary inspector, rooms for sanitary workers, birth and death registration counters along with the micro compost yard (MCY) for waste segregation and bio-manure production.

However, there has been stiff opposition to the plan from residents of certain wards in the town, with Corporation officials forced to retreat from site visits for preliminary works.

On an average, 110 to 115 metric tonnes of garbage is being generated in Thanjavur daily and dumped at the 21-acre Chekkadi compost yard on the western outskirts of the town.

However, the quantum of garbage collected and transported to the compost yard has declined a little after the civic body vigorously promoted the concept of segregation of garbage at source as bio-degradable and non-biodegradable wastes.

The officials expect the total quantum of garbage handled daily by the civic body to come down considerably once the MPCs become functional. At Jabamalaipuram, the MCY has been set up with a capacity to handle five tonnes of garbage daily, but it receives and processes around 2.5 to 3 tonnes of garbage a day from Wards 18 and 19.

“This is due to segregation of waste at source and as well as separation of non-biodegradable waste from the garbage by the field workers to some extent. The non-biodegradable wastes that finds their way into the MCY are segregated by the workers at the centre”, they pointed out.

In addition to generation of bio-manure, shredding of plastics and incineration of sanitary napkins have also been carried out at the MCY, sources said.