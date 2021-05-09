MGR statue partially damaged

A portion of a statue of AIADMK founder and late chief minister M. G. Ramachandran installed in 1995 at Marakkadai area in the city was found damaged on Sunday morning, causing consternation among party cadre.

Partymen petitioned the police demanding arrest of those responsible for the damage. Police sources said the right wrist portion of MGR's statue made of cement had fallen.

Led by former Minister Vellamandi N. Natarajan, the AIADMK cadre demanded scrutiny of video footage from the surveillance cameras installed in the vicinity, and appropriate action.

Police personnel from the Gandhi Market station arrived at the spot and assured follow-up action. A formal complaint was lodged by the AIADMK members thereafter.