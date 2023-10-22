MGR statue partially damaged in Tiruchi district

October 22, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A statue of AIADMK founder and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran installed at Reddimangudi village near Siruganur in Tiruchi district was found partially damaged on Sunday morning, causing consternation among the party cadre.

Locals and AIADMK cadre of Reddimangudi on Sunday morning found the right hand of the statue made of cement was partially broken and alerted the police. Further, the party cadre resorted to a protest and urged the police to take stern action against the miscreants who damaged the statue presumably on Saturday midnight.

Based on a complaint from the local AIADMK councillor Ammasi, the Siruganur police issued a Community Service Register receipt, and further investigations are on. The police have stepped up security arrangements near the statue.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.