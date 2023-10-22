ADVERTISEMENT

MGR statue partially damaged in Tiruchi district

October 22, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A statue of AIADMK founder and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran installed at Reddimangudi village near Siruganur in Tiruchi district was found partially damaged on Sunday morning, causing consternation among the party cadre.

Locals and AIADMK cadre of Reddimangudi on Sunday morning found the right hand of the statue made of cement was partially broken and alerted the police. Further, the party cadre resorted to a protest and urged the police to take stern action against the miscreants who damaged the statue presumably on Saturday midnight.

Based on a complaint from the local AIADMK councillor Ammasi, the Siruganur police issued a Community Service Register receipt, and further investigations are on. The police have stepped up security arrangements near the statue.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US