MGR statue partially damaged in Tiruchi district

October 22, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A statue of AIADMK founder and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran installed at Reddimangudi village near Siruganur in Tiruchi district was found partially damaged on Sunday morning, causing consternation among the party cadre.

Locals and AIADMK cadre of Reddimangudi on Sunday morning found the right hand of the statue made of cement was partially broken and alerted the police. Further, the party cadre resorted to a protest and urged the police to take stern action against the miscreants who damaged the statue presumably on Saturday midnight.

Based on a complaint from the local AIADMK councillor Ammasi, the Siruganur police issued a Community Service Register receipt, and further investigations are on. The police have stepped up security arrangements near the statue.

