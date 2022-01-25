MGR bust dislodged from pedestal in Thanjavur

The dislodged MGR bust lying near a roadside mobile eatery on the North Street, Thanjavur.

THANJAVUR

25 January 2022 10:47 IST

Tension prevailed in Thanjavur for sometime on Tuesday after a bust of former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran was dislodged from its pedestal on North Street in the town.

According to AIADMK sources, the party’s Karanthattankudi unit secretary, Arivudai Nambi, and fort unit secretary, Punniyamoorthy received information that the cement bust of MGR installed by the party cadre two decades ago was dislodged.

The bust was found near a roadside mobile eatery on the same street.

Subsequently, the AIADMK cadre gathered at the site and placed the bust on the pedestal by placing boulders to support it. A complaint was also lodged with the Thanjavur west police, he said.