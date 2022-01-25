Tiruchirapalli

MGR bust dislodged from pedestal in Thanjavur

The dislodged MGR bust lying near a roadside mobile eatery on the North Street, Thanjavur.  

Tension prevailed in Thanjavur for sometime on Tuesday after a bust of former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran was dislodged from its pedestal on North Street in the town.

According to AIADMK sources, the party’s Karanthattankudi unit secretary, Arivudai Nambi, and fort unit secretary, Punniyamoorthy received information that the cement bust of MGR installed by the party cadre two decades ago was dislodged.

The bust was found near a roadside mobile eatery on the same street.

Subsequently, the AIADMK cadre gathered at the site and placed the bust on the pedestal by placing boulders to support it. A complaint was also lodged with the Thanjavur west police, he said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 25, 2022 11:52:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/mgr-bust-dislodged-from-pedestal-in-thanjavur/article38322802.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY