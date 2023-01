January 24, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

An Ombudsman to receive and redress the grievances relating to implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme has been appointed in Tiruvarur district.

District Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan said in a press release that the beneficiaries of MGNREGS could forward their grievances, if any, to the Ombudsman, V. Kathiresan, either through email to griemgnregstvr@gmail.com or through mobile phone: 89258 11342.