MGNREGS beneficiaries donate one-day emolument to save child

THANJAVUR

31 August 2021 18:15 IST

Treatment of the two-year-old girl is estimated to cost around ₹16 crore

A group of beneficiaries of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) have donated their total one-day emolument of ₹35,000 for treatment of a two-year-old girl suffering from vertebral ligament problem.

They handed over their contribution to organisers of a function held at Anna Nagar, Vilar Road, on the outskirts of Thanjavur town recently.

The child, Bharathi, who also hailed from Sirajpur Nagar, Nanjikottai Village Panchayat, was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru for treatment. The hospital authorities informed the child’s parents, K. Jagadeesh and Ezhilarasi, working in a quasi-government financial institution, that they had to spend around ₹16 crore for treatment.

Mr. Jagadeesh opened an account in Karur Vysya Bank, Kumarapalayam branch in Namakkal district, and sought the help of philanthropists, NGOs, industrialists and other kind-hearted people so that he could see his child lead a peaceful and normal life.

Meanwhile, residents of Nanjikottai and nearby areas who came to know of the plight of the girl’s family organised a donation collection event at Anna Nagar on Vilar Road two days ago where the MGNREGS beneficiaries of the area donated their one-day emolument.

Police personnel attached to Thanjavur Town South police station, Nanjikottai civic body members, overhead water tank operators and the public also handed their contribution to the organisers, who deposited the amount totalling ₹5 lakh in the bank’s Kumarapalayam branch account no: 1147155000168550 (IFSC: KVBL0001147) in the name of K. Jagadeesh.